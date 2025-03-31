CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of CarMax worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

KMX stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

