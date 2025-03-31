Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $26.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.85 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.