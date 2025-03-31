Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Posts Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.94) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Catalyst Media Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12,308.20%.

Catalyst Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CMX opened at GBX 51 ($0.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.83. Catalyst Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.52 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million, a PE ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

Catalyst Media Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Catalyst Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group plc, engages in the provision of business administrative services worldwide. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.