Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 19th

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3153 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 179.1% increase from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $6.87 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
