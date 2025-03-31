C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
C&C Group Trading Up 6.2 %
C&C Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.
C&C Group Company Profile
