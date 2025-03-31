C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

C&C Group Trading Up 6.2 %

C&C Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

