Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chimerix by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Price Performance

Chimerix stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

