China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 19284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.