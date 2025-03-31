China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

CAOVY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

