CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $273.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

