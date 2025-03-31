CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $34,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.68 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.