CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $65.12 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

