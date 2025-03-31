CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.4 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.