Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $187.56 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,894 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Emerson Electric worth $187,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $108.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

