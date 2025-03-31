Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBGPF opened at $3.53 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

