Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative net margin of 842.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%.

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

Shares of CDL stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 141,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,719. Cloudbreak Discovery has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

