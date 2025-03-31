CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.43). The stock has a market cap of £34.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.96.

In other news, insider Nathan Zommer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £220,000 ($284,458.24). Insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

