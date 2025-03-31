Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 28th total of 451,100 shares. Approximately 105.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $379.00.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($20.33) EPS for the quarter.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
