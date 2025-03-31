Contrasting ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Keros Therapeutics 0 6 8 0 2.57

Profitability

Keros Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 292.34%. Given Keros Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keros Therapeutics is more favorable than ZyVersa Therapeutics.

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -224.85% -103.22% Keros Therapeutics -27,890.94% -41.74% -38.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.30 million N/A N/A Keros Therapeutics $3.55 million 123.29 -$152.99 million ($5.01) -2.15

ZyVersa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keros Therapeutics.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats ZyVersa Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis. It also develops KER-012, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and cardiovascular disorders; and KER-065 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of obesity and neuromuscular diseases. In addition, the company has collaboration and license agreement with Hansoh (Shanghai) Healthtech Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize KER-050 and licensed products containing KER-050. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

