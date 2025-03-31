Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) vs. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Critical Contrast

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -9.15% -16.52% -4.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cresco Labs 0 2 1 2 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.71%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Cresco Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs $770.89 million 0.49 -$175.52 million ($0.22) -3.54

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics. The company was founded by Jonnie R. Williams, Sr. on June 24, 1985 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

