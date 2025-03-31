CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $68.39.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

