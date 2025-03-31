Critical Review: MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) vs. Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MingZhu Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.28%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $55.81 million 0.07 -$9.58 million N/A N/A Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.74 $7.16 million N/A N/A

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats MingZhu Logistics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

