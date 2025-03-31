CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $357.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.23, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.49.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

