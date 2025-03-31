Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Curis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Curis

Shares of CRIS opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.49. Curis has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Curis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curis by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

