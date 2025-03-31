CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,659 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $50,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 133,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

