Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cyclerion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYCN stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.