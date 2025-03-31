Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO remained flat at $1.00 on Monday. 105,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

