D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $270.04 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.57. The stock has a market cap of $259.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

