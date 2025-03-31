D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,790,000 after purchasing an additional 407,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.19 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

