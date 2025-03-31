D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 15,736 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

