D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 16,913 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.