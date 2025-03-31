D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $174.65 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.