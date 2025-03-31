D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $153.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.61.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.