D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL opened at $153.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.61.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
