Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.