Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,555. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
Featured Articles
