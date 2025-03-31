Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,555. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.