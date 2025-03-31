DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in March

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

DCMDF remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

DATA Communications Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

