Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 11% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) fell 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.57 ($0.05). 92,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 346,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.01 ($0.05).

Deltic Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Deltic Energy

An emerging UK focused E&P company

