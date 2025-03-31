Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 30,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,439. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Desert Mountain Energy
