Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 30,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,439. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

