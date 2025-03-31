Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Cuts Dividend

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

