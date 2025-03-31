Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 100954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

