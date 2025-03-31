DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DigiAsia Stock Down 1.9 %

FAAS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 124,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigiAsia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigiAsia stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.47% of DigiAsia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

DigiAsia Company Profile

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

