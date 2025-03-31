Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Reduced by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,326,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

