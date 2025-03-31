Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Disco Price Performance

Shares of Disco stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,152. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Disco has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 32.04%. Equities analysts expect that Disco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Disco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on DSCSY

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.