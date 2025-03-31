DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Roblox Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

