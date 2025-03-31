DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.07 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $415.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.07 and a 200-day moving average of $442.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

