DnB Asset Management AS Sells 494 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

