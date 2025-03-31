Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

