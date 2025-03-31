DoubleVerify’s (DV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.