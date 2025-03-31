Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $218.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover has a 12 month low of $168.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

