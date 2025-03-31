Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Issues Earnings Results

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 143.17% and a negative return on equity of 271.06%.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of DUOT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUOT. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

