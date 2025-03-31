e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.15% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $222,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

